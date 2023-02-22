WATCH: Palestinians attack IDF soldiers in hotbed of terror February 22, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-attack-idf-soldiers-in-hotbed-of-terror/ Email Print Rock-throwing Palestinians attack IDF soldiers during counterterrorism raid in Nablus (Shechem) Wednesday in which at least 10 terrorists were killed and over 100 wounded. There were no Israeli casualties. בשכם לפחות 3 הרוגים. ייתכן ארבעה או חמישה. כוחות היממ וגולני בדרך החוצה ללא נפגעים. פעולה עם הרבה אש. pic.twitter.com/xyRoQ9nU5C — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) February 22, 2023 CounterterrorismNablusPalestinian terroristsrock-throwingshechem