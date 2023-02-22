Search

WATCH: Palestinians attack IDF soldiers in hotbed of terror

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-attack-idf-soldiers-in-hotbed-of-terror/
Email Print

Rock-throwing Palestinians attack IDF soldiers during counterterrorism raid in Nablus (Shechem) Wednesday in which at least 10 terrorists were killed and over 100 wounded. There were no Israeli casualties.