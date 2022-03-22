WATCH: Palestinians in Gaza celebrate terror attack, death of Israeli civilians March 22, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-in-gaza-celebrate-terror-attack-death-of-israeli-civilians/ Email Print Gazans handed out sweets to passersby upon news of the terror attack in the southern Israeli city of Beersheba Tuesday afternoon that claimed four lives. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/video_2022-03-22_22-53-11.mp4 Arab terrorGazaHamasPalestinian Islamic JihadPalestinian terror