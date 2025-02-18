WATCH: Partner and friends celebrate news of hostage’s impending release in Gaza

Hamas agreed to increase the number of hostages to be released to six on Saturday: Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert, Hisham Al-Sayed, and Avera Mengistu.

Via the instagram of Ziv Abud, Eliya Cohen’s fiancé: The reaction from his friends learning that as of Saturday, he will be back home with them.

Only smiles and happy tears. Its the moment they have all been waiting for. ❤️‍ pic.twitter.com/AGsJNr6zCK

— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) February 18, 2025