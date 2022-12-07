WATCH: Police arrest Arab who attacked Jewish visitor on Temple Mount

“There must be a decisive and immediate change in the Israeli government’s attitude regarding the Temple Mount to prevent such incidents.”

A Jewish man who ascended the Temple Mount on Wednesday was attacked suddenly from behind by an Arab.

“I was slightly behind the group of Jewish ascenders I was with. I stood a little further away from the rest of the group and signaled to the policemen to let them know I was far away,” the victim, who was mildly hurt, told Beyadenu, an activist group demanding Jewish rights to the holy site.

“While I was signaling the policemen, I felt someone coming up from behind me, grab me and try to strangle me. I fell to the ground and was released. Thank God, only my glasses were broken, and my shirt was ripped,” he said, adding that he continued his visit on the site.

“The Arabs who roam freely on the Temple Mount compared to the restricted groups of Jews encourage the Arabs to feel like the owners of the Temple Mount. There must be a decisive and immediate change in the Israeli government’s attitude regarding the Temple Mount to prevent such incidents,” said Beyadenu CEO Tom Nisani. He also praised the police for their quick action.