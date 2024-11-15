Search

WATCH: Rashida Tlaib uses picture of sick boy helped by Israel to prove a famine exists in Gaza

Fadi, the boy in the picture, actually has cystic fibrosis and was able to get treatment in the United States because of Israel’s help and kindness.

