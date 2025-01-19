Search

WATCH: Red Cross vehicles en-route to pick up Israeli hostages

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-red-cross-vehicles-en-route-to-pick-up-israeli-hostages/
Email Print

Hamas finally released the list of names of the Israeli hostages to be freed today and that includes Emily Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31.

>