WATCH: Red Cross vehicles en-route to pick up Israeli hostages January 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-red-cross-vehicles-en-route-to-pick-up-israeli-hostages/ Email Print Hamas finally released the list of names of the Israeli hostages to be freed today and that includes Emily Damari, 28, Romi Gonen, 24, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31.BREAKING Red Cross vehicles on their way to pick up the hostages pic.twitter.com/2Dzt42skeT— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 19, 2025 IDF soldiers took a video of the Red Cross vehicles going to pick up the hostages pic.twitter.com/eMEGzbqak2 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 19, 2025 First footage from the Gaza Strip: The Red Cross on its way to collect the kidnapped Israeli hostages. Reminder, for 471 days, @ICRC did not lift a finger, while they were in captivity.[Footage: Israel's Ch.12] pic.twitter.com/ExxyU9EPGR— Arsen Ostrovsky ️ (@Ostrov_A) January 19, 2025 HamashostagesRed Cross