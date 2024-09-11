WATCH: ‘Reimagine’ initiative aims to rebuild and revitalize northern Israel September 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-reimagine-initiative-aims-to-rebuild-and-revitalize-northern-israel/ Email Print JNF-USA is launching its ‘Reimagine’ initiative to rebuild Northern Israel after the events of October 7th by bringing displaced people back to their homes, fostering community collaboration, and continuing its effort to strengthen the region’s future. businessesevacueesHezbollahJNF-USAnorthern Israel