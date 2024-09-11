Search

WATCH: ‘Reimagine’ initiative aims to rebuild and revitalize northern Israel

JNF-USA is launching its ‘Reimagine’ initiative to rebuild Northern Israel after the events of October 7th by bringing displaced people back to their homes, fostering community collaboration, and continuing its effort to strengthen the region’s future.



