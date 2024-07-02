WATCH: Rep. Torres – ‘I’m proud to be a Zionist’ July 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rep-torres-im-proud-to-be-a-zionist/ Email Print Social media stars, politicians, and others gathered at the Voices for Truth summit to discuss ways to utilize social media and their influence to fight antisemitism. “I’m here to affirm that I’m proud to be a Zionist.I think none of us will ever be in the closet about our Zionism.”Thank you Representative @RitchieTorres for addressing more than 250 Jewish activists, influencers and students at the Voices for Truth Summit dedicated to… pic.twitter.com/Ud4CAwp7eA — Israel ישראל (@Israel) July 2, 2024 AntisemitismRitchie TorresVoices for Truth