WATCH: Scene of terror attack in Huwara, injuring 2 Israelis

David Stern, an American-born martial arts instructor, was seriously wounded when a Palestinian terrorist shot him in the head after approaching his vehicle on Route 60 near the Palestinian village of Hawara. Another American-Israeli man was injured in the attack.

