WATCH: Scene of terror attack in Huwara, injuring 2 Israelis March 19, 2023

David Stern, an American-born martial arts instructor, was seriously wounded when a Palestinian terrorist shot him in the head after approaching his vehicle on Route 60 near the Palestinian village of Hawara. Another American-Israeli man was injured in the attack.

#BREAKING: Shooting attack on an Israeli vehicle in Huwara in the West Bank. pic.twitter.com/ql5y3T1nTK — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) March 19, 2023