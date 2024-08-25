Search

WATCH: US Senator urges Israel to put pressure on Iran to get the hostages back

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Israel should tell the Ayatollah in Iran to return the remaining living hostages and bodies, or their oil refineries will get destroyed.

