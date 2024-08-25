WATCH: US Senator urges Israel to put pressure on Iran to get the hostages back

Sen. Lindsey Graham said Israel should tell the Ayatollah in Iran to return the remaining living hostages and bodies, or their oil refineries will get destroyed.

My advice to Israel: Tell the Ayatollah if the hostages don’t come home and we don’t get the remains of the fallen, we’re going to destroy your oil refineries! Israel must put pressure on Iran. pic.twitter.com/CW1UmyHImA — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 25, 2024