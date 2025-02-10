Search

WATCH: Senior DOJ official vows to use every avenue to fight antisemitism in America

Leo Terrell was appointed to lead the Department of Justice’s antisemitism task force and vowed to combat hate using every available tool, including cutting funding and pursuing criminal prosecution.

