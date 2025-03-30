WATCH: Senior Lebanese politician – ‘The actual enemies of Lebanon are Hezbollah and Iran’ March 30, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-lebanese-politician-the-actual-enemies-of-lebanon-are-hezbollah-and-iran/ Email Print Lebanese politician Charles Jabbour blamed Hezbollah for Israel’s presence in South Lebanon, calling it an “Iranian party” that must disarm for Israel to withdraw, and likened Hezbollah’s influence to a “microbe” destroying Lebanon. HezbollahIDFLebanon