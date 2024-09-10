WATCH: Senior PIJ member says recruiting members is easy when they know martyrs go to paradise September 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-pij-member-says-recruiting-members-is-easy-when-they-know-martyrs-go-to-paradise/ Email Print Deputy Sec.-Gen. of the PIJ Muhammad Al-Hindi also said eventually Fatah and PA members will join the resistance. Deputy Sec.-Gen. of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Muhammad Al-Hindi: Members of Fatah and Palestinian Authority’s Security Forces Will Ultimately Join the Resistance; Recruiting Fighters Is Easy When They Know They Will Go to Paradise if Martyred pic.twitter.com/rjsR6T41dS — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) September 10, 2024 FatahmartyrMuhammad Al-HindiPAparadisePIJ