Search

WATCH: Senior terror official in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-terror-official-in-lebanon-killed-in-israeli-airstrike/
Email Print

In a precision drone strike south of Beirut, Israel eliminated Sheikh Hussein Atwi—a top commander in Al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya’s military wing—while he was driving along Awarta Road early this morning.

>