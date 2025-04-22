WATCH: Senior terror official in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike

In a precision drone strike south of Beirut, Israel eliminated Sheikh Hussein Atwi—a top commander in Al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya’s military wing—while he was driving along Awarta Road early this morning.

Lebanese army forensic experts were scouring the scene to find what few pieces of him were left pic.twitter.com/Q9HBBX0ttp

The Israeli regime has claimed responsibility for the assassination of a member of Lebanon’s Islamic Group.

Israel’s military radio, citing two security sources, reported the assassination of Sheikh Hussein Atwi,a member of Fajr Forces, the military wing of Lebanon’s Islamic… pic.twitter.com/TaLNwGPkiK

