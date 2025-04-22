WATCH: Senior terror official in Lebanon killed in Israeli airstrike April 22, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-senior-terror-official-in-lebanon-killed-in-israeli-airstrike/ Email Print In a precision drone strike south of Beirut, Israel eliminated Sheikh Hussein Atwi—a top commander in Al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya’s military wing—while he was driving along Awarta Road early this morning.2/Lebanese army forensic experts were scouring the scene to find what few pieces of him were left pic.twitter.com/Q9HBBX0ttp— Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) April 22, 2025 1/ Sheikh Hussein Atwi, a senior figure in the military wing of the Al-Jama’a al-Islamiyya organization in Lebanon, was eliminated this morning in an Israeli drone strike south of Beirut. pic.twitter.com/BQpqIkGUfo— Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) April 22, 2025The Israeli regime has claimed responsibility for the assassination of a member of Lebanon’s Islamic Group. Israel’s military radio, citing two security sources, reported the assassination of Sheikh Hussein Atwi,a member of Fajr Forces, the military wing of Lebanon’s Islamic… pic.twitter.com/TaLNwGPkiK— IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) April 22, 2025 airstrikeIDFLebanon