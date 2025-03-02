WATCH: Social media influencers educate people on the meaning of the ‘red hand’ pin

Social media stars Montana Tucker and Zach Sage Fox educated passersby on the true meaning of the infamous red hand pin, which celebrities have worn in support of Gaza, although it in fact symbolizing the Ramallah massacre, when terrorists brutally murdered two Israelis with their bare hands in 2000.

RED ‘HAND’ CARPET: An Oscars Social Experiment Watch until the end—because if celebrities wear it again this year, they can’t say they didn’t know. This time, ignorance is a choice. @zachsagefox #Oscars #Oscars2025 #artistsforceasefire #BringThemHome pic.twitter.com/lZpxkqjpVj — Montana Tucker (@montanatucker) March 2, 2025