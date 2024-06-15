WATCH: The moment Yamam fighters secure Noa Argamani – ‘We’re taking you home, you’re safe’ June 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-moment-yamam-fighters-secure-noa-argamani-were-taking-you-home-youre-safe/ Email Print New footage shows elite forces storming the room where Noa Argamani was held and records her first words after her rescue, ‘I’m so excited, I’m just very scared of the way.’ I'm in tears.INSANE footage just released showing the moments of Noa Argamani's rescue, listen to her voice as she tells her saviors: "Im so excited im just very scared of the way" Translated and subtitled by me pic.twitter.com/uNeol1eY6Z— Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) June 15, 2024 hostage rescue operationNoa ArgamaniYamam