WATCH: Three out of five explosives-rigged buses detonate in Tel Aviv area, no injuries

Three buses blew up in the Bat Yam neighborhood of Tel Aviv, averting a planned mass casualty incident, while Israeli police aggressively pursued the suspects and searched for additional hidden explosives beyond the two already discovered.

•All bus drivers in the Tel Aviv area have been instructed to stop and… pic.twitter.com/mXAE0OQipE

•Two more suspected explosive devices discovered on empty buses in Bat Yam and Holon

What We Know So Far:

⚡️A third bus just exploded in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/WXKg3oHTPj

BREAKING: Two EMPTY buses just exploded in central Israel while parked. Miracoulasly no one injured.

It looks like it is a bombing attack. Other bus public bus drivers were instructed to pull over and immedialtey check their buses.

The last time something like this happened was… pic.twitter.com/ZLjhUw6j5V

— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) February 20, 2025