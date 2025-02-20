Search

WATCH: Three out of five explosives-rigged buses detonate in Tel Aviv area, no injuries

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-three-out-of-five-explosives-rigged-buses-detonate-in-tel-aviv-area-no-injuries/
Email Print

Three buses blew up in the Bat Yam neighborhood of Tel Aviv, averting a planned mass casualty incident, while Israeli police aggressively pursued the suspects and searched for additional hidden explosives beyond the two already discovered.

Read  Palestinian Authority pays 506 million shekels to released terrorists in current exchange

>