WATCH: Three out of five explosives-rigged buses detonate in Tel Aviv area, no injuries February 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-three-out-of-five-explosives-rigged-buses-detonate-in-tel-aviv-area-no-injuries/ Email Print Three buses blew up in the Bat Yam neighborhood of Tel Aviv, averting a planned mass casualty incident, while Israeli police aggressively pursued the suspects and searched for additional hidden explosives beyond the two already discovered.BUS ATTACKS TEL AVIV AREAWhat We Know So Far:•Three buses in Bat Yam, near Tel Aviv•Three buses exploded •Two more suspected explosive devices discovered on empty buses in Bat Yam and Holon •All bus drivers in the Tel Aviv area have been instructed to stop and… pic.twitter.com/mXAE0OQipE— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 20, 2025 ⚡️A third bus just exploded in Tel Aviv pic.twitter.com/WXKg3oHTPj — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) February 20, 2025 BREAKING: Two EMPTY buses just exploded in central Israel while parked. Miracoulasly no one injured.It looks like it is a bombing attack. Other bus public bus drivers were instructed to pull over and immedialtey check their buses.The last time something like this happened was… pic.twitter.com/ZLjhUw6j5V — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) February 20, 2025 It seems we're about to be greeted with the third intifada Explosions occurred in two parked, empty buses in Bat Yam, south of Tel Aviv. The circumstances of the explosion are under investigation. No injuries were reported in the incident.The explosions occurred… pic.twitter.com/zC4WVVy1lc — Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) February 20, 2025 Bat YambombingsTerrorism