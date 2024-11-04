Search

WATCH: Top Lebanese politician calls on US to take out Iran’s leaders

Ibrahim El-Sakr a Lebanese Forces Party official called on the US and the international community to strike down Iranian leaders saying, why should Lebanon and others be used as pawns for their war against Israel?

