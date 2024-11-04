WATCH: Top Lebanese politician calls on US to take out Iran’s leaders November 4, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-top-lebanese-politician-calls-on-us-to-take-out-irans-leaders/ Email Print Ibrahim El-Sakr a Lebanese Forces Party official called on the US and the international community to strike down Iranian leaders saying, why should Lebanon and others be used as pawns for their war against Israel?WILDHigh ranking Lebanese force official is asking US to target Iranian leaders pic.twitter.com/2RzcM5SG1a— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 3, 2024 Ibrahim El-SakrIranian leadersLebanese Forces PartyUSA