Search

WATCH: Trump jokingly ignores senators ‘he doesn’t like’ while welcoming MLB champs to White House

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-jokingly-ignores-senators-he-doesnt-like-while-welcoming-mlb-champs-to-white-house/
Email Print

President Trump hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House in honor of their World Series victory against the New York Yankees, where he jokingly didn’t introduce the senators attending the event because he doesn’t like them.

>