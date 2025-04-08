WATCH: Trump jokingly ignores senators ‘he doesn’t like’ while welcoming MLB champs to White House April 8, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-jokingly-ignores-senators-he-doesnt-like-while-welcoming-mlb-champs-to-white-house/ Email Print President Trump hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House in honor of their World Series victory against the New York Yankees, where he jokingly didn’t introduce the senators attending the event because he doesn’t like them. TRUMP TO SENATORS: I JUST DON’T PARTICULARLY LIKE YOUDuring a meeting with the LA Dodgers, Trump declined to introduce the attending senators.Trump:“We have a couple of senators here. I just don’t particularly like them, so I won’t introduce them.” Source:… https://t.co/72L4PXmuIt pic.twitter.com/vEhvcSakFf— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 7, 2025 BaseballDonald TrumpThe White House