WATCH: Trump offers peace to Iran but warns of massive renewed sanctions — ‘They will never have a nuclear weapon’

Speaking at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, President Trump warned Iran against continuing its support for terrorism, vowing to reimpose maximum sanctions and reaffirming that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon.

NEW: Trump just gave the Iranian regime a brutal ultimatum — make a deal, or go bankrupt again.

President Trump extended an unexpected olive branch to Iran—while warning what would happen if they refuse.

“I’m here today not merely to condemn the past chaos of Iran’s leaders,… pic.twitter.com/hrGpuGYNsS

