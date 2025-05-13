WATCH: Trump offers peace to Iran but warns of massive renewed sanctions — ‘They will never have a nuclear weapon’ May 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-offers-peace-to-iran-but-warns-of-massive-renewed-sanctions-they-will-never-have-a-nuclear-weapon/ Email Print Speaking at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, President Trump warned Iran against continuing its support for terrorism, vowing to reimpose maximum sanctions and reaffirming that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon.NEW: Trump just gave the Iranian regime a brutal ultimatum — make a deal, or go bankrupt again.President Trump extended an unexpected olive branch to Iran—while warning what would happen if they refuse.“I’m here today not merely to condemn the past chaos of Iran’s leaders,… pic.twitter.com/hrGpuGYNsS— The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) May 13, 2025Trump takes a serious blow at Iran:“Our task is to unify against the few agents of chaos and terror that are left, the biggest and most destructive of these forces is the regime in Iran.” pic.twitter.com/aQl8lFuBSm— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 13, 2025 Donald TrumpIranNuclear bomb