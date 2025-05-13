Search

WATCH: Trump offers peace to Iran but warns of massive renewed sanctions — ‘They will never have a nuclear weapon’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-offers-peace-to-iran-but-warns-of-massive-renewed-sanctions-they-will-never-have-a-nuclear-weapon/
Email Print

Speaking at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, President Trump warned Iran against continuing its support for terrorism, vowing to reimpose maximum sanctions and reaffirming that Iran will never obtain a nuclear weapon.

>