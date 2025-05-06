WATCH: Trump says Houthis have surrendered, vows to halt US bombing May 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-says-houthis-have-surrendered-vows-to-halt-bombing-teases-major-announcement-ahead-of-mideast-trip/ Email Print While meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister, President Trump revealed that a reliable source told him the Houthis are begging for a reprieve, and he promised to halt attacks on the Yemen-based terror group if they keep their word and stop targeting ships in the Red Sea.BREAKING: Trump just announced the U.S. will IMMEDIATELY halt bombings in Yemen after the Houthis called and surrendered.“They don’t want to fight anymore… they have capitulated,” Trump said.Houthi TERROR REGIME just folded. pic.twitter.com/9YgG1GLXE5— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) May 6, 2025 @POTUS says he will have a "very, very big announcement to make" before he departs for the Middle East: "It'll be one of the most important announcements that has been made in many years about a certain subject." pic.twitter.com/g0NFO70uW1— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 6, 2025 Donald TrumpHouthisMiddle EastYemen