WATCH: Trump says Houthis have surrendered, vows to halt US bombing

While meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister, President Trump revealed that a reliable source told him the Houthis are begging for a reprieve, and he promised to halt attacks on the Yemen-based terror group if they keep their word and stop targeting ships in the Red Sea.

