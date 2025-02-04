WATCH: Trump uses pen and Oval Office desk when comparing Israel to the vast Middle East

When asked about supporting Israel’s return to its Judea and Samaria sovereignty plan, Trump declined to comment directly, instead highlighting Israel’s limited geographic size with his pen.

Trump: "See this wonderful pen? My desk is the Middle East and this pen is Israel. That's not good… It's a pretty small piece of land. It's amazing that they've been able to do what they've been able to do… but it is a pretty small piece of land."

Simple and brilliant. pic.twitter.com/cVQpLb2hWy

— Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) February 3, 2025