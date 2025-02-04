WATCH: Trump uses pen and Oval Office desk when comparing Israel to the vast Middle East February 4, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-uses-pen-and-oval-office-desk-when-comparing-israel-and-vast-middle-east/ Email Print When asked about supporting Israel’s return to its Judea and Samaria sovereignty plan, Trump declined to comment directly, instead highlighting Israel’s limited geographic size with his pen.Trump: "See this wonderful pen? My desk is the Middle East and this pen is Israel. That's not good… It's a pretty small piece of land. It's amazing that they've been able to do what they've been able to do… but it is a pretty small piece of land."Simple and brilliant. pic.twitter.com/cVQpLb2hWy— Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) February 3, 2025 bordersIsraelMiddle EastPresident Trump