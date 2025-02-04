Search

WATCH: Trump uses pen and Oval Office desk when comparing Israel to the vast Middle East

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-uses-pen-and-oval-office-desk-when-comparing-israel-and-vast-middle-east/
Email Print

When asked about supporting Israel’s return to its Judea and Samaria sovereignty plan, Trump declined to comment directly, instead highlighting Israel’s limited geographic size with his pen.

>