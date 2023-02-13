Search

WATCH – Unruly: Opposition MKs bang on table, sing ‘I have no other country’ during judicial reform hearing

Scenes from Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee hearing on Monday showed members of the opposition up in arms ahead of the first reading of the legislation to towards reforming the judiciary, with shouts of “Shame on you!” and “Dictator!” at the reform’s chief architect, as well as a chorus of lawmakers singing the Israeli classic “I Have No Other Country.”





 