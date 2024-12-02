WATCH: UNRWA is still infecting the minds of young Palestinians December 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-unrwa-is-still-infecting-the-minds-of-young-palestinians/ Email Print Despite Israel’s closure of UNRWA offices in Jerusalem, the controversial aid organization remains deeply involved in Palestinian-run cities, continuing to influence Palestinian children with narratives promoting hatred and violence against Jews.“Do you hate the Jews?Yes. Because they are our enemies.”This is what @UNRWA schools are teaching the future generation of young Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/Ptc15OQqre— Israel ישראל (@Israel) December 2, 2024 AntisemitismHamasTerrorismUNRWA