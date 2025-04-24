WATCH: US Congressman confident Syria’s Al-Sharaa wants peace with Israel

During his visit to Damascus, U.S. Congressman Cory Mills said Jolani is signaling a desire for closer ties with Israel, portraying Syria as eager to be a “good neighbor” and a regional partner—not a proxy for Iran or a haven for terror.

