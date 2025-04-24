WATCH: US Congressman confident Syria’s Al-Sharaa wants peace with Israel April 24, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-congressman-confident-syrias-al-sharaa-wants-peace-with-israel/ Email Print During his visit to Damascus, U.S. Congressman Cory Mills said Jolani is signaling a desire for closer ties with Israel, portraying Syria as eager to be a “good neighbor” and a regional partner—not a proxy for Iran or a haven for terror.VERY INTERESTINGU.S. Congressman Cory Mills, visiting Damascus, said Jolani wants a strong relationship with Israel:“It’s important for Syria and Israel to have strong relationships. I think that the president and the leadership has demonstrated their willingness to work… pic.twitter.com/qTlDUGby4y— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) April 23, 2025 Abraham AccordsCory MillsIsraelSyria