WATCH: Footage of Hamas terrorists planting explosives near Gaza hospital December 30, 2024Hamas terrorist plants explosives outside of Gaza hospital (YouTube screenshot)Hamas terrorist plants explosives outside of Gaza hospital (YouTube screenshot)WATCH: Footage of Hamas terrorists planting explosives near Gaza hospital The IDF recovered footage of Hamas terrorists planting explosives 45 meters from the Indonesian hospital in Gaza.