Search

WATCH: ‘What kind of Jew are you, are you one of those Jews that steals land?’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-what-kind-of-jew-are-you-are-you-one-of-those-jews-that-steals-land/
Email Print

A Floridian goes on an antisemitic rant in a pharmacy, accusing the Jews of getting ‘s*** for free’ and that ‘Jews steal half the time’ including the Palestinian land.



>