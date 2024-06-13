WATCH: ‘What kind of Jew are you, are you one of those Jews that steals land?’ June 13, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-what-kind-of-jew-are-you-are-you-one-of-those-jews-that-steals-land/ Email Print A Floridian goes on an antisemitic rant in a pharmacy, accusing the Jews of getting ‘s*** for free’ and that ‘Jews steal half the time’ including the Palestinian land. Elderly man goes on shocking antisemitic tirade against Jewish American man.“Youre in this country. You’re getting s**t for free. You’re stealing half the time…you people know everything about everybody here.What kind of Jew are you, are you one of those Jews that steals… pic.twitter.com/Ks2U896ZKY — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 12, 2024 AntisemitismFloridaracist