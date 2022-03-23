Search

WATCH: What’s the significance of Bennett’s meeting with Egyptian leader?

Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yaakov Amidror discusses the concerning situation in the Middle East that resulted in Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s meeting on Tuesday with the Egyptian and Emerati leaders in Sharm el-Sheikh.