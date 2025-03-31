Search

WATCH: Wounded Gazan family curses Hamas for hiding in civilian areas

A Gazan family emerged from an ambulance, screaming at Hamas for embedding themselves within civilian areas, which led to the family being wounded in an Israeli attack during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

