WATCH: Yemeni children chant ‘Death to America, we will drink your blood’ at Houthi rally

At a Houthi rally in Yemen, children dressed as Houthi terror officials—complete with toy rifles—shouted violent slogans targeting Israel and the United States, calling for the land to be “purified of their filth.”

Yemeni Children at Houthi Rally Threaten America: “We Will Drink Your Blood,” “Purify the Land from Your Filth”; “Death to America, Death to Israel, Curses Upon the Jews” pic.twitter.com/uSSTR1LoXW — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) May 20, 2025