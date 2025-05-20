Search

WATCH: Yemeni children chant ‘Death to America, we will drink your blood’ at Houthi rally

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-yemeni-children-chant-death-to-america-we-will-drink-your-blood-at-houthi-rally/
Email Print

At a Houthi rally in Yemen, children dressed as Houthi terror officials—complete with toy rifles—shouted violent slogans targeting Israel and the United States, calling for the land to be “purified of their filth.”

>