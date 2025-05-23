WATCH: “You’re on the wrong side of humanity”: Netanyahu blasts Starmer, Macron, and Carney after D.C. terror attack

He added that the three were effectively endorsing Hamas by pushing for a Palestinian state in the midst of active war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has launched a blistering rebuke of several Western leaders in the wake of the terror attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., where two young Israeli diplomats, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were murdered in cold blood.

In remarks delivered from Jerusalem, Netanyahu condemned UK Labour leader Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian official Mark Carney for what he described as emboldening Hamas and legitimizing antisemitic incitement.







Netanyahu specifically criticized a recent joint statement issued by Starmer, Macron, and Carney that accused Israel of “egregious” actions in Gaza and warned that continued military operations “risk breaching international humanitarian law.”

Netanyahu said the statement, which also called for the release of hostages taken on October 7, was “rewarding murder with the ultimate prize.”

“I say to President Macron, Prime Minister Carney, and Prime Minister Starmer: when mass murderers, rapists, baby killers, and kidnappers thank you, you’re on the wrong side of justice, you’re on the wrong side of humanity, and you’re on the wrong side of history,” Netanyahu declared.

He added that the three were effectively endorsing Hamas by pushing for a Palestinian state in the midst of active war.

“For 18 years, we had a de facto Palestinian state. It’s called Gaza. And what did we get? Peace? No, we got the most savage slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust.”

Netanyahu also condemned the spread of what he called “Hamas propaganda,” referring specifically to recent claims by UN humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher that 14,000 Gazan babies could die within 48 hours due to Israel’s blockade.

“International institutions are complicit in spreading this lie. The press repeats it, the mob believes it, and a young couple is then brutally gunned down in Washington,” he said.

He accused Starmer, Macron, and Carney of issuing statements so one-sided that Hamas publicly thanked them for their support.

“Hamas was right to thank them,” Netanyahu said. “By issuing their demand, replete with a threat of sanctions—against Israel, not Hamas—these three leaders effectively said they want Hamas to remain in power.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s office thanked U.S. President Donald Trump “for the efforts he and his administration are making against manifestations of antisemitism in the U.S.”

As the world reacts to the horror in D.C., Netanyahu’s words draw a firm line between Israel and several of its once-close allies, accusing them of moral blindness at a time when Jewish lives remain under threat across the globe.