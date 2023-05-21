WATCH: Zelensky compares Bakhmut destruction to Hirishoma, but denies Russia claims of capture May 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-zelensky-compares-bakhmut-destruction-to-hirishoma-but-denies-russia-claims-of-capture/ Email Print Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky compared the destruction of Bakhmut to Hiroshima, saying “there was nothing left” and that “for today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts.” He later clarified that Russian claims that it had taken control of the city were untrue. Russia UkraineRussian missilesVolodymyr Zelensky