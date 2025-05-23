Who is David Zini, Israel’s new Shin Bet chief?

Maj. Gen. David Zini visits families of fallen Israeli soldiers during Memorial Day which commemorates the fallen Israeli soldiers and victims of terror at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on April 30, 2025. (Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

He fought in key operations, including Operation Defensive Shield in Judea and Samaria and the Second Lebanon War.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

In a bold and controversial move, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the appointment of Major General (Res.) David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency.

The appointment was made public on Thursday despite legal and political objections, including a recent High Court ruling and resistance from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, who claims Netanyahu is in a conflict of interest due to his involvement in the “Qatargate” affair.

Zini, a decorated IDF officer, brings decades of operational experience and leadership in some of Israel’s most elite military units.

He began his military career as a commando in Sayeret Matkal, Israel’s most prestigious special forces unit, before transitioning to the Golani Brigade, where he served as an officer and commander in Israel’s Security Zone in southern Lebanon.

He fought in key operations, including Operation Defensive Shield in Judea and Samaria and the Second Lebanon War.

As commander of the 51st Battalion in Golani and later the Egoz Unit, Zini took part in Operation Cast Lead in Gaza.

He then led the Alexandroni Brigade and temporarily headed the Golani Brigade during Operation Protective Edge after its commander was injured.

Zini went on to found the IDF Commando Brigade and became its first commander, overseeing its formation and operational doctrine.

Zini also led Israel’s central training facility at the Tze’elim base and was promoted to the rank of Major General shortly before the outbreak of the current war.

On October 7, 2023, during the Hamas-led surprise assault on southern Israel, Zini personally fought terrorists at Kibbutz Mefalsim, helping repel the attackers.

In March 2023, he authored a detailed report for the Gaza Division, warning of vulnerabilities in Israel’s preparedness for surprise raids, warnings that proved prophetic during the October 7 attack.

His analysis concluded that “in almost every sector it is possible to carry out a surprise raid on our forces.”

In recent months, Zini served as the IDF’s senior project coordinator for addressing ultra-Orthodox conscription, playing a key role in establishing the new “Hashmonaim Brigade” and meeting with numerous Haredi rabbis to advance dialogue between the military and the ultra-Orthodox sector.

Although previously considered for the role of military secretary to the Prime Minister, Zini was passed over in favor of Maj. Gen. Ronen Gofman.

Similarly, while Sara Netanyahu reportedly supported Zini for the IDF Chief of Staff position, her husband ultimately chose Eyal Zamir.

Now, Zini steps into a critical new role leading the Shin Bet, tasked with confronting terrorism, safeguarding national security, and navigating a complex political landscape, all amid ongoing war and domestic upheaval.

Whether his deep operational pedigree will translate into success as Israel’s top intelligence chief remains to be seen.