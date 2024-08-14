With hostage-ceasefire talks beginning in Doha, Netanyahu insists IDF must control Philadelphi corridor

Mossad director David Barnea and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant considered that the IDF could temporarily withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor in phase one of the hostage deal.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

As hostage-ceasefire talks resume in Doha, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated his demand that the IDF must control the Philadelphi corridor separating Gaza from Egypt to prevent arms from being smuggled to Hamas.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu firmly stands by the principle that the IDF will physically remain in the Philadelphia Corridor,” an Israeli official said Wednesday.

The official re-emphasized the Prime Minister’s position as the IDF considered other ways they could still prevent weapons from reaching Gaza through the Philadelphi corridor.

However, Netanyahu stressed the only way to prevent arms smuggling through Egypt is with IDF control of the Philadelphi corridor, a buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi said he was prepared for any decision the political echelon would make regarding the Philadelphi corridor.

Mossad director David Barnea and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant considered the possibility that the IDF could temporarily withdraw from the Philadelphi corridor in phase one of the hostage deal to secure the release of captives and return if the deal breaks down or remain there if Hamas refused to agree to the current hostage deal.

Gallant had a heated disagreement with Netanyahu over his uncompromising stance that the IDF must remain in the Philadelphi corridor as a primary condition for the ceasefire and hostage release deal to go forward.

The negotiations will take place in Doha on Thursday, and Barnea will head the delegation representing Israel, which will include Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, Maj.-Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, and Ophir Falk, Netanyahu’s policy adviser.

Hamas said it would not be sending a delegation to the ceasefire and hostage release deal negotiations in Doha, but mediators said they would consult with the leadership of the terror group following the negotiations.

Hezbollah and Iran, which have threatened a severe attack to retaliate for the assassination of terror leaders, indicated they may relent on their plans for an offensive if Israel agrees to a ceasefire deal.