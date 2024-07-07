14-year-old shepherd hospitalized after attacked by Palestinians, foreign anarchists

An Israeli stands in a field near the outpost "Maalot Halhul" near Hebron, June 30, 2020. (Flash90/Gershon Elinson)

The injured teenager has already been released from the hospital.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

A 14-year-old Jewish shepherd was treated for injuries after he was attacked by Palestinians and international anarchists on Mount Hebron on Sunday morning.

The incident took place near the Maon Farm south of Hebron. Magen David Adom responders took the teenager to a hospital for treatment after he was hit in the face by a stone.

The Press Service of Israel has learned that the teenager has already been released from the hospital.

Eliram Azoulai, head of the Mount Hebron Council, told The Press Service of Israel that there has been an average of “two to four attacks daily” by the anarchists since June 9, when the army relaxed security measures in the area.

There have been numerous incidents of Palestinians and anarchists crossing into fields and pastures belonging to the Ma’on Farm, and harassing shepherds and other agricultural workers.

In at least one instance, the anarchists were also seen photographing a nearby army position.

“We are here to show our presence and say that this land is ours and no matter what, no one can harm us,” Azoulai told TPS-IL.

In March, police told a Knesset subcommittee that foreign anarchists purporting to be human rights activists were harassing Israeli security personnel in Judea and Samaria, and half of the reports of “settler violence” were manufactured by the agitators.