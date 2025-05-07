Unapologetic clarity: Media star on Israel, truth, and the collapse of Western resolve

In an exclusive sit-down interview, rising media star Eyal Yakoby stressed the urgent need for Jews and allies of Israel to stop apologizing for existing.

By Linda Sadacka, Exclusive to World Israel News

In a world where moral inversion has become the new orthodoxy, there are few voices willing to cut through the noise with unapologetic precision. Eyal Yakoby is one of them.

A UPenn graduate and incoming MIT student, Yakoby has become a rising force in the fight against anti-Americanism, anti-Zionism, and the global campaign to undermine Western democratic values. He has appeared on CNN, Fox, and in the Washington Post—not to chase soundbites, but to say what too many in power are too timid to say.

In an exclusive sit-down interview, I spoke to Yakoby about the media war on Israel, the West’s willful amnesia about history, and the urgent need for Jews and allies of Israel to stop apologizing for existing. What follows is not just a conversation—it’s a masterclass in clarity.

‘The best feeling in the world is to speak your truth—without apology’

Yakoby opens our conversation with a theme that runs through all his public work: truth is not something to be negotiated. “When you look at the past year and a half,” he says, “the lies are endless. The accusations thrown at Israel, the complete distortion of facts—it’s all noise. The most liberating thing you can do is speak the truth. No caveats. No hedging.”

This approach isn’t just rhetorical—it’s strategic. “Too many in the pro-Israel space think they need to argue the dumbest points. You don’t argue when someone calls you a dog. You walk away knowing the facts are on your side—and you deliver them with confidence.”

Projection, hypocrisy, and the global stage

Yakoby doesn’t pull punches when talking about the double standards Israel faces on the international stage. He names South Africa as a prime example: “This is a country with some of the highest rates of poverty and violent crime, that is siding with Iran and accusing Israel of genocide. It’s textbook projection. Rather than fix their own collapsing societies, these regimes distract by targeting the Jewish state.”

He adds: “When you see a country bashing Israel with such fervor, you’re often looking at a country in deep moral or economic decline.”

UNRWA, Amnesty, and the collapse of institutional integrity

For Yakoby, the corruption of international institutions is not a theory—it’s an observable pattern. “The ICC, the UN, Amnesty International—all of them have abandoned their mandates. Israel is expected to abide by international law while those institutions redefine the law to appease terrorist regimes. It’s disgraceful.”

He points out the hypocrisy in laser-focus on Israel while turning a blind eye to Yemen, Syria, Myanmar, and Sudan. “It’s not justice. It’s obsession.”

Qatar: ‘The world’s largest PR firm for terror’

Yakoby is particularly sharp on Qatar’s influence: “They’ve poured billions into American institutions, lobbying firms, and media. And they dare accuse Israel of foreign interference? It’s laughable.”

He notes that while Israel is constantly under scrutiny, regimes like Qatar—which fund Hamas, suppress dissent, and enslave foreign workers—are treated like legitimate partners. “The world has been bought off.”

A warning to the West: You’re next

His warning to the West is stark: “If ISIS were based in Mexico, would America tolerate daily missile fire? If the Houthis bombed Paris, would France do nothing?”

“Israel isn’t being disproportionate. It’s surviving,” he says. “And every Western country pretending this doesn’t concern them will soon learn—it does. The enemies of Israel are the enemies of freedom. It’s that simple.”

On the Iranian Threat: ‘Act now or pay later’

Drawing historical parallels to pre-WWII appeasement, Yakoby emphasizes the urgency of confronting Iran before it’s too late. “We can either stop Iran as a non-nuclear state or deal with them when they are one. That’s the choice.”

He believes history is repeating itself because the West refuses to remember it.

Internal weakness is the real threat

While Yakoby is clear-eyed about Israel’s external enemies, he believes its greatest danger is internal division. “We can’t continue with sectors of society avoiding national service or economic contribution. October 7 was a biblical wake-up call—unity isn’t a luxury. It’s a necessity.”

A vision for the future: Israel and Saudi Arabia

Yakoby sees immense potential in an Israeli-Saudi alliance. “If done right, it can reshape the Middle East—pulling Palestinians out of Iran’s orbit, creating economic interdependence, and stabilizing the region.”

But he’s clear: Israel cannot compromise its red lines to appease anyone. “Peace built on strength lasts. Peace built on appeasement crumbles.”

The social media battlefield

“Israel is winning militarily,” he says, “but losing online.” Yakoby views social media as the next war front—one Israel must learn to dominate. “There’s too much money being made off anti-Israel hate. That needs to end. We need innovation in messaging, not just in defense tech.”

He proposes bold reforms, like banning foreign officials from platforms they deny their own people. “If China bans X, Chinese officials shouldn’t be allowed to use it to brainwash Americans.”

Final Word: ‘Pick a side’

Yakoby ends with a challenge: “There’s a new Cold War. On one side: democracies, freedom, and the rule of law. On the other: authoritarian regimes, terror, and mass repression. Choose wisely. Because your future depends on it.”

Yakoby doesn’t just speak with clarity. He speaks with moral authority born of courage and conviction. In an era where facts are buried under identity politics and moral relativism, Yakoby stands firm.

And he reminds us—truth isn’t just powerful. It’s contagious.