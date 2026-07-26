Israel sees opportunity for Egyptian partnership as Turkey expands naval reach

Israeli Navy Force soldiers operate on vessels off the coast of of the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, August 6, 2024. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Senior defense sources believe Egypt’s strategic interests could ultimately align with Israel’s in limiting Turkish influence at sea.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel’s navy sees an opportunity to deepen maritime cooperation with Egypt despite improving ties between Cairo and Ankara, as Israeli defense officials assess that the two countries share concerns over Turkey’s growing ambitions in the Mediterranean, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Senior defense sources believe Egypt’s strategic interests could ultimately align with Israel’s in limiting Turkish influence at sea, even as Ankara and Cairo expand military cooperation.

While Israeli and Egyptian naval forces have participated together in international exercises for years, neither has previously faced a significant challenge in the Mediterranean, the report said.

The assessment comes as analysts debate the significance of the warming relationship between Egypt and Turkey.

Some view the rapprochement as a shift that could strengthen Ankara’s regional position, pointing to recent visits and joint military exercises as evidence of growing defense cooperation.

Others argue Egypt remains wary of Turkish interests in areas such as Libya and could instead find common ground with Israel, Greece and Cyprus in preserving the regional balance.

The changing strategic environment is also driving changes within Israel’s navy.

According to the report, naval planners are preparing for emerging threats, including drone swarms at sea, while expanding operational cooperation with the Mossad and Shin Bet.

The coordination, once centered primarily on the Israeli Air Force, now increasingly includes the Navy’s Operations Directorate.

The report said the shift reflects a broader IDF doctrine adopted after Oct. 7 that emphasizes taking the fight beyond Israel’s borders.

As part of that approach, Shayetet 13 commandos have carried out increasingly complex missions, including an amphibious raid in Naqoura, Lebanon, the first such operation there since 2000, as well as undisclosed deployments thousands of kilometers from Israel and to regions where the unit had not previously operated.

The navy also continues to play a central role in operations against Hamas’ remaining naval capabilities.

Although Hamas has lost much of its maritime infrastructure, Israeli defense officials believe even a small number of operatives capable of infiltrating Israel by sea remains a threat, prompting continued intelligence gathering and targeting operations, according to The Jerusalem Post.