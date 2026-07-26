WATCH: Jewish radio host Sid Rosenberg rips Mamdani, calls him a ‘terrorist’

Firebrand radio host Sid Rosenberg destroyed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling him a terrorist comparable to the IRGC and accusing him of perpetrating antisemitism.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. This guy just went BERSERK on national television against Mayor Mamdani

"This guy is a TERRORIST. That's the bottom line. I'LL SAY IT. You don't wanna say it, I'll say it! He's a terrorist He's a jihadist. He hates the Jewish people. He hates America. He hates the… pic.twitter.com/AqxgZy0E0c

— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 25, 2026