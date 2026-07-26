Search

WATCH: Jewish radio host Sid Rosenberg rips Mamdani, calls him a ‘terrorist’

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-jewish-radio-host-sid-rosenberg-rips-mamdani-calls-him-a-terrorist/
Email Print

Firebrand radio host Sid Rosenberg destroyed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling him a terrorist comparable to the IRGC and accusing him of perpetrating antisemitism.

>