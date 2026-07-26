WATCH: ‘Mamdani is the greatest perpetrator of anti-Jewish hate in modern American history,’ says Dershowitz

Internationally renowned attorney Alan Dershowitz issued a grave warning regarding New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling his antisemitic rhetoric the closest thing to Nazism. Dershowitz also pledged to organize a massive parade to welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu to the city.

💥NEW: Alan Dershowitz on Zohran Mamdani: "He is the GREATEST perpetrator of anti-Jewish hate in modern American history!"

"I’m now almost 88 years old. I’ve seen it all. This is the CLOSEST thing I’ve seen to Nazi Germany in the presence of Mamdani!" pic.twitter.com/nkFIBTX4SY

— Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 24, 2026