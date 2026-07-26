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WATCH: ‘Mamdani is the greatest perpetrator of anti-Jewish hate in modern American history,’ says Dershowitz

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Internationally renowned attorney Alan Dershowitz issued a grave warning regarding New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, calling his antisemitic rhetoric the closest thing to Nazism. Dershowitz also pledged to organize a massive parade to welcome Prime Minister Netanyahu to the city.

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