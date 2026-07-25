WATCH: IDF arrests over 70 terror suspects across Judea and Samaria following multiple deadly attacks July 25, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-arrests-over-70-terror-suspects-across-judea-and-samaria-following-multiple-deadly-attacks/ Email Print IDF troops arrested more than 70 wanted individuals and questioned hundreds across Judea and Samaria following multiple deadly attacks by Palestinians on Israeli forces and civilians. IDFJudea and Samariaraids