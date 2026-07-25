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WATCH: IDF arrests over 70 terror suspects across Judea and Samaria following multiple deadly attacks

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IDF troops arrested more than 70 wanted individuals and questioned hundreds across Judea and Samaria following multiple deadly attacks by Palestinians on Israeli forces and civilians.





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