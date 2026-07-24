Senate vote fails to curb Trump’s Iran military operations

For Israel and the US-Israel alliance, the vote signals that Trump retains unencumbered authority to prosecute the Iran conflict and shape regional strategy.

By Gila Isaacson, JFeed

The Democratic-led S.J. Res. 180, sponsored by Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland, fell short by two votes on a procedural motion to advance the measure.

The vote was 49 to 47, with Republicans largely holding the line despite cracks in GOP unity. Senator Susan Collins of Maine joined Democrats in support.

Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat to vote against the resolution. Several senators, including Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, were absent.

The resolution would have directed Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorized them under the War Powers Resolution of 1973.

Though such measures carry limited legal teeth and do not require presidential signature, they force public votes and signal congressional concern about executive military authority.

Today’s vote is the latest setback for Democrats seeking to reassert congressional oversight of Trump’s Iran policy.

Both chambers passed a similar symbolic resolution in June calling for either withdrawal or congressional approval. The House passed another rebuke last month.

None has shifted administration policy. Trump officials have maintained that military operations are justified or paused as circumstances warrant.

The defeat reflects Republican unity on Iran, though not uniformity.

Some GOP senators have privately expressed concern about the conflict’s trajectory, the rising toll on American service members, and the absence of a clear strategic endpoint.

Yet only Collins broke ranks on today’s procedural vote. Absent senators included Paul, a libertarian-leaning critic of US military intervention, and McConnell, the minority leader.

For Israel and the US-Israel alliance, the vote signals that Trump retains unencumbered authority to prosecute the Iran conflict and shape regional strategy.

Israel has long sought a strong American stance against Iranian threats and proxies.

The Senate’s failure to rein in Trump’s war powers suggests that Israeli security calculations regarding US commitment to the region will remain tied to Trump’s strategic preferences rather than to congressional constraints.

The vote underscores a broader pattern this year: while Congress has registered symbolic objections to Trump’s military actions in Iran and elsewhere, Republicans have unified to block binding constraints on presidential authority.

The administration has used pauses in operations and diplomatic messaging to manage domestic political pressure without fundamentally altering its posture.