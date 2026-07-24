WATCH: Hilarious video shows Netanyahu enjoying NYC while Mamdani seethes July 24, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hilarious-ai-skit-shows-netanyahu-enjoying-new-york-city-while-mamdani-seethes/ Email Print The AI video shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu popping up around New York City, angering Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has publicly called for his arrest and called him a war criminal.Bibi in the city. pic.twitter.com/RJaFw0WtBq— Lotz of Facts 🇺🇸 (@AgentLotz) July 23, 2026 artificial intelligenceBenjamin NetanyahuZohran Mamdani