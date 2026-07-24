Search

WATCH: Hilarious video shows Netanyahu enjoying NYC while Mamdani seethes

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hilarious-ai-skit-shows-netanyahu-enjoying-new-york-city-while-mamdani-seethes/
Email Print

The AI video shows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu popping up around New York City, angering Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who has publicly called for his arrest and called him a war criminal.

>