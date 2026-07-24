WATCH: Four-year-old Israeli boy found after missing for a day July 24, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-four-year-old-israeli-boy-found-after-missing-for-over-a-day/ Email Print Four-year-old Israeli boy Yuval Kogan was found after being missing for over 24 hours, with thousands of Israeli security officials participating in the search. He was found 5 kilometers from where he initially went missing.4-year-old Yuval's meeting with his mother is simply insanely moving ❤️@bokeralmog pic.twitter.com/uGoreK9mVX— Iris (@streetwize) July 24, 2026 בריא ושלם – יובל כוגן בן ה-4 בדרך להוריו עם המפכ״ל ומפקד מחוז דרום pic.twitter.com/ajZUgpw3i1— משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) July 24, 2026 The place where 4-year-old Yuval Kogan was found at Ashkelon beach 🤍 pic.twitter.com/AHd8dvzXMy— Iris (@streetwize) July 24, 2026 AshdodIsraeli policemissing person