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WATCH: Four-year-old Israeli boy found after missing for a day

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Four-year-old Israeli boy Yuval Kogan was found after being missing for over 24 hours, with thousands of Israeli security officials participating in the search. He was found 5 kilometers from where he initially went missing.

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