Mamdani slow to condemn ‘Allahu Akbar’ attacker who stabbed Jew outside NYC synagogue

Sa’ar: “Months of incitement against the Jewish state from Mamdani have helped create a climate in which Jews are targeted.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani drew criticism after delaying his public response to the stabbing of two men, including one who was visibly Jewish, outside an Orthodox synagogue on Manhattan’s Upper West Side during Tisha b’Av on Thursday, while other elected officials and community leaders quickly condemned the attack.

Fox News noted that Mamdani posted about a new tax initiative targeting millionaires in the hours after the attack as officials expressed shock and wished the victims a speedy recovery.

Mamdani later issued a statement saying: “I have been briefed on today’s horrifying stabbings on the Upper West Side, where an Asian man and a Jewish man were attacked. According to witness and victim statements, the perpetrator yelled ‘Allahu Akbar’ during both attacks. I am relieved that both victims are in stable condition.”

“The NYPD responded immediately and arrested Raul Morales in connection with both assaults—and I am grateful to the officers for their swift response.”

The New York Police Department said both victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition. One victim was initially listed in critical condition, but both are now expected to survive, New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tisch identified the suspect as Raul Morales, 51, and said no additional suspects were being sought.

“Detectives continue to investigate the case and determine the motive, but according to statements from the victims and eyewitnesses, Morales shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ during both attacks. The NYPD (New York Police Department) is examining whether this was a hate crime,” she said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar blamed Mamdani’s rhetoric on Israel for contributing to antisemitic violence.

“I am appalled by the horrific antisemitic stabbing attack in New York. Appalled but sadly not surprised,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

“This violence did not happen in a vacuum. Months of incitement against the Jewish state from Mamdani have helped create a climate in which Jews are targeted.”

“Words have consequences. Mamdani must end the incitement, confront antisemitism with resolve, and act now to protect the city’s Jewish community,” he added.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul also posted on X that the attack appeared to be antisemitic, writing, “Disgusted by what appears to be another senseless attack on New Yorkers simply because they’re Jewish.”

“The strength of New York has always been our ability to live together across every faith and background. Anyone who tries to tear that apart will be met with the full force of the law. New York will stand with our Jewish community today, tomorrow, and always.”