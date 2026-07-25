Trump pauses Iran strikes as US military buildup continues

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, May 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Thursday that he will travel to Washington next week for a diplomatic visit.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The United States continues to expand its military deployment in Israel despite postponing an anticipated strike on Iran, with about 90 US aerial refueling aircraft and additional military assets now positioned across the country as Washington maintains pressure while leaving the door open to negotiations.

Israeli officials had prepared for a major US attack on Iran overnight Friday that they believed could have widened the conflict across the Middle East and potentially drawn Israel into the fighting if Iran responded by launching missiles at Israeli territory.

An Israeli official told Kan News on Saturday that President Donald Trump appears to have delayed the planned “deadline” to provide Iran with another opportunity to return to negotiations.



Kan News reported that the United States has continued repositioning forces in Israel, deploying dozens of aerial refueling aircraft, fighter jets, air defense interceptors, and munitions.

Approximately 90 US refueling aircraft have arrived in Israel over the past two weeks and are currently stationed at Ben Gurion Airport, Ramon Airport, and Ovda Airbase.

The deployment resembles the joint US-Israeli military operation conducted during Operation Rising Lion.

According to the report, the United States appears to be preparing for a major strike on Iran that could be launched at any time if Washington decides to proceed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced Friday that he will travel to Washington next week for a diplomatic visit that will include a meeting with Trump at the White House.

Senior Israeli officials also told Kan News that Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has adopted a hard-line position in negotiations with the United States, complicating efforts to reach an agreement.

The same officials said a large-scale joint US-Israeli strike on Iran would improve the US negotiating position.

Separately, The New York Times reported Thursday that Iran rejected Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s proposal for a ceasefire.

The newspaper, citing Iranian sources, said al-Zaidi met in Tehran with officials overseeing the negotiations, who rejected the proposal because Iran would not discuss a temporary ceasefire that did not fully resolve navigation rights through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iraqi prime minister’s office denied the report, calling the claims “unfounded.”