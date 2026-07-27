Search

WATCH: ‘Israel would have been terminated if I didn’t act,’ Trump claims

Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-would-have-been-terminated-if-i-didnt-act-boasts-president-trump/
Email Print

Aboard a flight to Michigan, President Trump told reporters that without his actions—terminating the JCPOA and striking Iran’s nuclear sites—Israel would have been destroyed long ago.

>