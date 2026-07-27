WATCH: Netanyahu says goal of Washington trip is to ‘ensure safety and future of Israel’ July 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-netanyahu-says-goal-of-washington-trip-is-to-ensure-safety-and-future-of-israel/ Email Print Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by his wife, Sara, revealed that his Washington visit and meeting with President Trump will focus chiefly on Iran, while also honoring the late Senator Lindsey Graham, a great friend of Israel. Abraham AccordsBenjamin NetanyahuDonald TrumpHezbollahIranWhite House