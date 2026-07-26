The winning strategy for Iran: Unconditional surrender – opinion

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Friday, May 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Similar to how Israel has applied sustained pressure on Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies — targeting leadership, military infrastructure, and supply lines — the U.S. must impose comparable intensity on both Iran and the Houthis.

By Majid Rafizadeh, Gatestone Institute

When confronting the task of eradicating the Iranian regime—the world’s top state sponsor of terrorism and enthusiastic violator of human rights—it is essential to go in with all options on the table: economic sanctions, military operations, and political isolation all working in concert.

The Nazi regime under Hitler, for instance, was not defeated through proportionate responses or limited engagements. The WWII Allies committed to total victory, dismantling the machinery of aggression, root and branch.

The same principle applies today. President Donald Trump has a winning strategy on Iran. The military campaign should not stop until Iran’s regime delivers an unconditional surrender, as Germany and Japan did in World War II.

Against Iran’s ideologically driven theocracy, which has spent decades exporting violence; funding proxies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis; and oppressing its own people, pauses, ceasefires, and restraint are recipes for perpetual conflict.

Iran uses the hiatus to rearm and rebuild, then resumes further escalation.

What was required, as the Trump Administration saw after two months of misguided diplomatic efforts, was to end the era of impunity.

The American strikes on Iranian military sites over the past two weeks have been a strong and necessary step.

It would be heroic if Trump could at last liberate Iran from the regime that Senator John Fetterman has called “a 47-year-old war crime.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson should be cautious about telling Trump to “wrap it up.” The US strikes on Iran have been as breathtaking as they were overdue—and massively complex.

What would the world look like today if in 1942 the US and its allies had been told to “wrap it up”? With all due respect, the speaker should kindly help the administration to “finish the job.”

If he is anxious about the upcoming midterm elections, he might recall that Americans like winners, not quitters.

Trump, while offering Iran’s leaders as many off-ramps as humanly possible—even announcing what his next moves would be—has tried, futilely, to give Iran’s leaders every chance to make a deal, although we should rejoice that it was not Vice President JD Vance’s disastrously misbegotten Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, which was basically a capitulation to the regime’s demands.

The American military operations are successfully degrading the regime’s capabilities. Trump’s leadership stands out as the strongest and most realistic on Iran.

When one of Iran’s proxies, Yemen’s Houthis, attacked two commercial ships in the Red Sea on July 22, Trump informed Iran that it, too, would be held accountable.

Trump is also deploying one of his most potent “golden winning cards,” which should be expanded: strikes on critical infrastructure and especially on members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

This approach echoes the Allied strategy in World War II. When confronting Nazi Germany, the Allies did not limit themselves to battlefield engagements.

Similarly, against Imperial Japan, the U.S. targeted not just military bases but cities and supply lines to break both the capacity and the will to fight.

These operations were overwhelmingly powerful — far beyond anything the Axis powers had anticipated. The enemy had gambled on limited Western resolve; instead, they faced total commitment. Surrender followed.

The lesson is that when facing a tyrannical regime bent on domination, tit-for-tat exchanges only prolong the agony.

Trump should not listen to anyone who tells him to slow down or ease up. The Gulf Arabs are being hit hard again—presumably to induce them to rush to Trump to beg him to negotiate so that the strikes will stop.

The Iranian regime is now playing another card, signaling that it “wants to talk.” Of course it does. The United States should insist only on unconditional surrender.

Iran’s pattern is clear: escalate, absorb strikes, then call for talks by mediators from Qatar, Oman, Pakistan, or other Muslim Brotherhood allies that are trying to buy Iran time.

Iran’s goal, as seen in its repeated pattern of the last months, if not years, is to regroup and resume destabilizing the region once pressure eases.

Trump is doing perfectly by maintaining momentum. The US operations must continue without pause until Iran offers unconditional surrender. Any pause risks resetting the conflict in Iran’s favor.

Similar to how Israel has applied sustained pressure on Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian proxies — targeting leadership, military infrastructure, and supply lines — the U.S. must impose comparable intensity on both Iran and the Houthis.

This sends a powerful message for global security: attacking commercial ships and sponsoring terrorism carry unbearable costs.

Iran will likely enlist its allied third-party mediators to push for de-escalation while secretly rebuilding military capabilities. Watch for Iran’s games.

Close coordination with Israel is indispensable. As America’s most trusted and capable ally in the region, Israel shares core strategic interests: neutralizing Iran’s nuclear threat, tackling terrorism, and ensuring long-term regional stability.

Israeli intelligence has repeatedly demonstrated deep infiltration of the Iranian regime and understanding of its inner workings. No other partner comes close to matching this alignment.

Trump has proven to be the strongest and most effective leader to confront the Islamic Republic of Iran in its 47-year history. No previous administration dared to challenge it with such resolve.

His first demand of unconditional surrender was correct, and it should remain the position now. Sustained pressure must continue on the regime itself and its network of proxies. There can be no let-up.

Iran’s forces of destruction cannot be allowed to survive and later regroup. They must be comprehensively dismantled to secure lasting peace and stability.

President Trump, liberate Iran. Then you will truly be one of history’s greatest heroes.