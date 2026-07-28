Netanyahu to show Trump intelligence on Iran’s underground nuclear expansion – report

Prime Minister Netanyahu expected to present President Trump with Israeli intelligence showing Iran is transferring uranium centrifuges to a new underground facility at Pickaxe Mountain.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to present President Donald Trump with Israeli intelligence indicating that Iran has transferred thousands of uranium-enrichment centrifuges to a deeply buried facility near Natanz and is rebuilding military capabilities damaged in US strikes, according to reports published ahead of the leaders’ Tuesday meeting.

An Israeli source in Jerusalem told the New York Post that Netanyahu’s delegation would use the intelligence to argue that Tehran is negotiating in bad faith and has no genuine intention of abandoning its nuclear or missile programs.

The material is expected to focus heavily on Pickaxe Mountain, an extensive underground tunnel complex built beneath Kolang Mountain near Iran’s principal Natanz nuclear facility.

Israeli intelligence assesses that Iran moved thousands of centrifuges into the tunnels last fall, after Israeli and US strikes damaged the country’s three main nuclear facilities during the 12-day war in June 2025, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

The US has reviewed the Israeli assessment, according to the report.

The transfer would give Iran the equipment needed to restore uranium enrichment at a location far more difficult to attack than its previously known facilities. Pickaxe Mountain is believed to extend more than 300 feet beneath the mountain, potentially placing parts of the complex beyond the reach of conventional aerial bombs.

The reported presence of centrifuges does not by itself establish that Iran is actively enriching uranium at the site. The intelligence assessment and the evidence Netanyahu reportedly plans to present have not been made public or independently verified.

The Israeli delegation is also expected to provide information indicating that Iran has begun rebuilding its ballistic-missile and drone programs after repeated US attacks damaged production facilities and launch infrastructure.

Israeli officials believe the activity contradicts Tehran’s declared willingness to pursue an agreement with Washington and demonstrates that Iran is using the current pause in fighting to preserve or restore its strategic capabilities.

Netanyahu placed Iran at the top of his agenda before departing Israel on Monday.

“We will discuss all the issues on the agenda, primarily Iran,” Netanyahu said. “Of course, our goal is to protect our security and also to expand the circle of peace around us.”

The meeting comes as Trump weighs whether to extend a temporary halt in US attacks or resume military operations if indirect negotiations with Iran fail.

Trump said Monday that the US was holding “good talks” with Iran and suggested that an agreement remained possible. He nevertheless warned that American strikes would restart if the diplomatic effort did not quickly produce results.

Iran has disputed Trump’s characterization of the contacts. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said intermediaries were passing messages between the two governments but denied that direct negotiations were underway.

The talks are reportedly focused in part on restoring commercial navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and establishing a more durable ceasefire after nearly two weeks of US bombing and Iranian attacks on American forces and regional targets.

Netanyahu is expected to press Trump to make the dismantling of Iran’s remaining enrichment infrastructure a requirement for any agreement.

In a Fox News interview before his trip, Netanyahu said Trump would ultimately determine the next stage of the US campaign.

“But one way or the other, they have to end their nuclear program,” Netanyahu said.

Trump has already threatened to attack Pickaxe Mountain. After reports of the Israeli intelligence assessment emerged last week, the president said the US could strike the facility “probably pretty soon.”

Trump had previously played down reports of nuclear activity at the mountain, saying Washington did not have confirmed information showing that centrifuges or enriched uranium had been placed there. The intelligence Netanyahu is expected to present could influence whether Trump accepts Israel’s assessment and authorizes further action.

The Pickaxe Mountain complex has been under construction since 2020, when Iran announced plans to replace a centrifuge-assembly facility damaged in an apparent sabotage operation at Natanz. Satellite images have since shown expanded tunnel entrances, reinforced defensive structures and increased security around the mountain.

Iran maintains that its nuclear program is intended solely for peaceful purposes and denies seeking an atomic weapon. Israel argues that Iran’s advanced enrichment capabilities, restrictions on international inspections and construction of deeply buried facilities cannot be explained by a civilian energy program alone.

The meeting also comes amid signs of tactical differences between Trump and Netanyahu over the war’s next phase.

Asked Monday whether the two leaders were aligned on Iran, Trump replied: “We have a little difference. But pretty close, yeah.”

Netanyahu is seeking continued pressure until Iran’s enrichment capacity, ballistic-missile production and ability to support regional proxy forces have been eliminated or placed under strict restrictions. Trump has maintained the threat of renewed military action while exploring whether diplomacy can end the fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Netanyahu is also expected to brief Trump on ceasefire arrangements in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel continues to face Hamas and Hezbollah, both of which have received extensive Iranian support.