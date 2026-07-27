Iranian leadership demands Israeli evacuation from Lebanon before resuming Washington talks

Shiite women take pictures of a giant billboard that shows the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, center, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, with Arabic writing that reads: "Thank you Iran", in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday, June 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

In response to the Iranian demands, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that Israel will reject any American or international request to alter its troop deployment in Lebanon.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei announced that Iran will not return to diplomatic negotiations with the United States unless Israeli military forces fully withdraw from Lebanon.

The official declaration comes amid active efforts by the White House to restart diplomatic channels and secure a regional framework to ease ongoing military tensions.

The demand outlines Tehran’s primary condition for engaging in bilateral talks with Washington.

Observers noted that Iranian leadership appears to be leveraging American interest in diplomatic resolution to impose heavy diplomatic costs on the coalition and influence operations on the northern front.

In a formal statement released directly to Hezbollah, Mojtaba Khamenei addressed the operational commanders and fighters of the Lebanese group.

“Your letter, my brothers and sons, the believing and brave fighters in proud Hezbollah, which carried the meanings of steadfastness and uprightness for the elevation of the word of Allah, and belief in the promises of the Great Quran, and the goals of Imam Khomeini and the martyred leader Khamenei that instills pride, is a focal point of appreciation and respect,” the statement read.

The Iranian Supreme Leader explicitly addressed the leader of the organization in his public message.

“To the pride of Islam and Muslims, Sheikh Naim Qassem, the respected Secretary General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, and all the commanders of Hezbollah and its self sacrificing, patient, and fighting warriors, peace be upon you and the mercy of Allah,” Khamenei stated.

In response to the Iranian demands, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clarified that Israel will reject any American or international request to alter its troop deployment in Lebanon beyond the parameters agreed upon during political security meetings.

According to diplomatic sources cited by Reuters, Israeli defense officials communicated to Washington that operational decisions regarding the northern border remain strictly contingent on security guarantees rather than foreign negotiations.

The strategic deadlock highlights growing friction between diplomatic initiatives led by Washington and tactical objectives held by regional allies.

Iranian political strategists continue to insist that any future maritime or nuclear agreements remain tied to a complete cessation of Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon.